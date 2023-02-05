The Jordan girls basketball team is moving closer to locking up the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA.
The No. 7-ranked Jaguars won 56-52 at Mankato East Jan. 31 behind 25 points from senior Jenna Kluxdal. The Cougars are the defending section champions.
Jordan went into the game off a 64-39 home win versus Hutchinson in Wright County East Conference action Jan. 26 and followed with a 61-19 home triumph over Blake Feb. 3.
The Jaguars (16-2 overall, 3-1 in league play) are home to Marshall (15-6) Feb. 14. A victory over the Tigers would pretty much cinch the No. 1 seed for Jordan.
The Jaguars end the regular Feb. 23 at Southwest Christian. Section 2AAA seeds come out Feb. 25, followed by quarterfinal play Feb. 28.
The semifinals are March 4 with the title game March 9. The final two rounds are at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Mankato East (12-6), St. Peter (13-5), New Ulm (15-6) and New Prague (11-8) are vying with Marshall for a top-four seed and a home playoff game in the quarterfinals. Mankato West (7-12) and Worthington (4-15) are also in the field.
Jordan is 5-1 against section teams with its other four wins over St. Peter, Mankato West, New Ulm and New Prague and the one loss to Worthington.
Thirteen of the Jaguars' 16 wins this season are by double digits. Against Mankato East, ninth grader Morgan Staloch was also in double figures with 11 points, while sophomore Savannah Borowicz scored seven and senior Grace Dahmen chipped in six.
"It was a hard fought game by both teams," Jordan coach Kris Johnson said. "We took a 15-point lead at one point, but (Mankato) East battled back and was able to tie it up. Teams went back and forth, but were were able to knock down some big free throws down the stretch."
Jordan went 11 for 11 from the free throw line in the second half.
In the win over Hutchinson, Kluxdal led the way with 16 points, while Staloch added 13. Borowicz and Dahmen were also in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively with each knocking two a pair of 3-pointers.
Junior Maddie Olinger had six points, while junior Ava Houdek scored four.
"We started out hot and took an early lead and took a 18-point into half," Johnson said. "Hutchinson came out in the second half and cut it to 10 points, but we were were able to get quality stops and converted on the offensive end."
Against Blake, Jordan led 28-10 at the break and never looked back. Kluxdal led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Borowicz with 14 and Dahmen with 10.
Ninth grader Lydia Hagen scored four points, while ninth grader Olivia Fynboh had three. Jordan had 10 players in scoring column with Staloch, seniors Mackenna Barth and Kouma Zoungrana and juniors Caroline Kinkeade and Lily Williams each with two.
"We started slow, but we controlled the entire game and blew it open in the second half," Johnson said.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 15-18 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. Totino Grace is the defending champion.
Jordan has made the state field three times in program history, 2007, 2008 and 2009. The Jaguars were the state runner in 2008.
Jordan was moved up to Class 3A last year. The Jaguars had been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.