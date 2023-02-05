Ava Houdek

Junior Ava Houdek had three points in Jordan's 56-52 win at Mankato East Jan. 26 in a battle of Section 2AAA foes.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan girls basketball team is moving closer to locking up the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA.

The No. 7-ranked Jaguars won 56-52 at Mankato East Jan. 31 behind 25 points from senior Jenna Kluxdal. The Cougars are the defending section champions.

