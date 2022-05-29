The Jordan softball team's early momentum in the Section 2AAA playoffs didn't last.
The fourth-seeded Jaguars opened with a 11-1 win over fifth-seeded Marshall May 26. Senior Claire Johnson tossed a complete game, seven-hitter, giving up one run with six strikeouts.
Johnson also led the way at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
But Jordan couldn't get the bats going in the next two games, falling 10-2 to top-seeded Mankato East in the semifinals May 26 and then fell 18-2 to sixth-seeded St. Peter in the losers bracket May 28.
The Jaguars finished the season with a 12-7 overall record, going 8-2 in the Wright County Conference East.
The team will have to replace a strong senior class, which includes Johnson, Myah Briese, Grace Dahmen, Mya Oyler, Molly Nightingale, Shaylee Radermacher and Alyssa Larson.
But there will be plenty of talent returning next spring for Jordan to be a factor in Section 2AAA.
Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and Jordan was moved into Section 2AAA. The eight-team field is very strong with two teams ranked in the top four in Class 3A — No. 2 Mankato West and No. 4 Mankato East.
Jordan finished 11-14 overall last year, going 3-2 in its first and only season in Section 1AAA to end up third.
Softball went to four classes in 2020, but no teams got to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jaguars won the Minnesota River Conference title in 2019 and went 2-2 in the Section 2AA tourney that year.
In the loss to Mankato East, Jordan got down 5-0 after four innings couldn't recover. Junior Abigail Johnson took the loss, allowing eight runs (six earned) in four innings of work. Claire Johnson allowed two runs in two innings of work with one strikeout.
The Jaguars had just three hits, all singles. Sophomore Jade Thach finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while sophomore Maddie Olinger was 1 for 2 with a run scored. Claire Johnson also had a hit and Dahmen scored a run.
Against Marshall, Radamacher finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Olinger and Dahmen each drove in two runs. Thach finished 1 for 2 with two runs scored, while Briese was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Eighth-grader Carly Johnson ended up 1 for 2 with an RBI, while Abigail Johnson finished 2 for 3.