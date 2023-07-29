Like the high school team in the spring, the Jordan legion baseball squad finished the season with six wins.
The team lost both of its Sub-State 2 playoff games, falling 10-0 to Mankato in the first round July 19 and then 14-6 to Worthington the next day. Jordan ended with a 6-9 overall record.
Last summer, Jordan finished 8-6 on the year and had a 1-2 playoff record. This part spring, Jordan went 6-16 under first-year coach Brandon Arnold.
The Hubmen had just six seniors on that squad and many were part of the legion team this summer.
Jordan’s six wins this summer came against Tri-City Maroon, Ely, South St. Paul and West St. Paul and two over Mishicot, Wisconsin July 15.
In the first win over Mishicot, Zac Daak tossed a complete game, allowing one hit and fanning nine. He also went 2 for 2 with three runs scored at the plate.
Afton Koch went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while Nick Krautkremer was 1 for 2 driving in two runs. Gavin Lloyd was 2 for 2 with an RBI, while Jack Lewis went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
In the second win, Shawn Klehr and Jarrett Fry combined on a one-hit shutout. Klehr worked five innings, allowing one hit with eight strikeouts. Fry fanned one batter in two innings of work.
Klehr also homered, finishing 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Koch tripled, going 3 for 3 with an RBI, while Conner Larson doubled and drove in three runs.
Krautkremer finished 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Zach Olson also had an RBI.
In the playoff loss to Mankato, Jordan managed just two hits, a double from Klehr and a single from Krautkremer.
Daak took the loss, giving up 10 runs (seven earned) in four innings.
Against Worthington, Jordan led 7-5 before giving up nine runs in the sixth inning. Klehr finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Krautkremer was 3 for 3 with four runs scored.
Larson, Kellen Dahlen and Charlie Valle each had an RBI.
Dahlen took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings while striking out five. Hunter Sherette worked one inning, allowing two runs, while Valle gave up four runs in one-third of an inning and Fry allowed two runs facing two batters.