Tryouts are done. Teams are formed. Practices were about to start, if they hadn't already. Games and tournaments were on the calendar.
Now all that is on hold as players, parents, and associations wait for the go ahead to hopefully start a season.
For the Jordan Fastpitch Association, they are moving forward.
"We are planning as if the season (and tourney) will take place," JFA president Doug Johnson said. "The one item that has been postponed is the pre-season parent meeting where we collect outstanding fees, hand out jerseys and any equipment that hasn’t already been given to coaches, and establish our parent/volunteer committees for the season."
For the first time, JFA held tryouts for this summer last fall after the 2019 season was over so they didn't have to worry about tryouts this spring and finding a space to do it after everything was closed like some other associations. (They held a makeup tryout in January.)
"We just changed to fall tryouts last year to fall in line with the majority of other softball associations, and we are very glad we did," Johnson said. "This year is the earliest we have had not only our team rosters set, but also nearly all coaches set too. A big relief."
With the teams and coaches in place but without the ability to practice together, the association is doing multiple things to keep players and teams ready to start the season.
"In the spirit of social distancing, we utilize the web, Facebook, and Twitter," Johnson said. "Our new website has a link for individual drills with instructions, along with coaching tips. We also have direct communication options between the coaches and their individual teams set up on the website. Third, we send out multiple social media and email notifications each month addressing current season status, website resource reminders, training tips, etc."
While teams can't practice together at this time, the association is asking coaches to plan as if the season will be played.
"We encourage our coaches to sign their teams up for tourneys as if they will be held, as most tourneys have a full refund policy as a standard," Johnson said. "As far as the regular seasons weekday games go, this is run via our Big West Softball affiliation, and they are idling at the moment while awaiting clarity."
If the season does get started, what will happen if players/families decide not to play due to financial or health concerns?
"This is likely to be an issue, the only unknown is how big of an issue," Johnson said. "Our association has always had a policy/plan in place for softball scholarships based on need, with an online application."