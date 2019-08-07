Jordan figure skaters medal at State Games of America

Three Jordan figure skaters competed at the State Games of America, held at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia July 31 to August 4.
The Olympic-style games are held bi-annually and featured approximately 14,000 athletes competing in 45 different sporting events. Athletes must pre-qualify to become eligible to compete at the games. Competitors from across the nation have a chance to win gold, silver, or bronze medals in their events.
Carissa Bolster, Alison Weber, and Daeton Grove all came home with medals earned in their figure skating events, qualifying them to complete in the next State Games of America in Iowa in 2021.