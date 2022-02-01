The Jordan boys basketball team is in danger of losing its grip on a potential home playoff game.
After eight straight wins, the Hubmen have dropped three straight games, including an 82-78 at home loss to New Ulm Jan. 31.
Jordan went into the contest losing two Wright County Conference East games — 86-71 versus Holy Family Jan. 25 and 74-71 at Hutchinson Jan. 28.
Jordan’s last win was 66-61 over Kasson-Matorville Jan. 22 in the Southside Showcase in Burnsville.
New Ulm is a Section 2AAA foe and Jordan is one of five teams in the field with a winning record. The Hubmen are also 1-2 against the field with their win over St. Peter (59-52) and their other loss to New Prague (65-59).
Tenth-ranked Mankato West (12-4) is the only team ranked in the field. New Ulm (12-4), Marshall (12-6) and Mankato East (9-6) are competing with Jordan for a top-four seed and a home game in the quarterfinals. St. Peter (9-10) is also in the hunt.
New Prague (3-11) and Worthington (2-12) look to be the bottom two seeds.
Section 2AAA quarterfinal play starts March 8 with the semifinals set for March 12. The championship game is March 17 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Jordan (11-5 overall, 1-2 in the WCC) is also in its first season in Class 3A. It’s been a Class 2A program since the inception of four-class basketball back at the start of the 1997-98 season.
In the win over Kasson-Mantorville, senior Ashton Sivilay led the Hubmen with 28 points while senior Owen Montreuil scored 10. Junior Afton Koch scored eight points and senior Isaac Young chipped in seven.
“We were able to take the lead early and we held onto it for the entire game,” Hubmen coach Matt Urbanek said. “Kasson-Mantorville made several runs, but we were able to keep our composure and hold them off each time.”
Against Holy Family, it was the opposite for Jordan as the Fire ended the Hubmen’s eight-game win streak. Jordan trailed at the break 40-34 and couldn’t make up the ground in the second half.
The Hubmen also had problems stopping Holy Family’s Boden Kapke, who had a game-high 30 points.
Sivilay and Young led the Hubmen with 27 and 21 points, respectively. Koch scored 11 points while Montreuil was also in double figures with 10.
“Our team played hard, but Holy Family is a hard team to match up with due to their size,” Urbanek said. “They hurt us in the paint and on the glass. When we adjusted and brought help inside, it left their guards open and to their credit those guards made some big shots.”
Against New Ulm, Montreuil led the Hubmen with 27 points, while Sivilay scored 19 and Young finished with 18.
Jordan had a 48-42 lead over Hutchinson in the first half, but let it get away. Sivilay led all scorers with 33 points. Montreuil and Young had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Sivilay leads the Hubmen in scoring through 16 games at 25.1 points. Montreuil and Young are also averaging in double figures at 13.8 and 13.7 points per game, respectively.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 22-26 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Jordan has made two state appearances in its history with the first one back in 2010 and the last one in 2018. The Hubmen made the Section 2AA title game in 2020, but the game was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.