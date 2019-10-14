In a tough conditions against a good team on the road, the Jordan football team found a way to win.
Jordan defeated Worthington 39-12 on Friday night to improve to 6-1 on the season.
The Hubmen scored a defensive touchdowns and returned a kick in the win on cold and snowy football field in Worthington.
"It was a great team victory," interim head coach Ozzie Sand said. "The defense was challenged this week and they stepped up in a major way. This team has a lot of fight in them and it showed on Friday."
That win sets up a showdown for the Hubmen with undefeated and No. 9 ranked Marshall on Wednesday night at Ames Field.
The winner of that game will probably get the No. 2 seed and the very important bye in the 6-team, Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs that start on Tuesday, Oct. 22. No. 2 ranked Hutchinson is in line for the No. 1 seed.
The loser will probably be the No. 3 seed and will play in the first round of the playoffs against either St. Peter or New Ulm (most likely New Ulm because St. Peter beat New Ulm this past week).
The Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs will continue with the semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 27 with games at 3 p.m. at the higher seeded home field. The section championship will be played on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the higher seeds home field.
In the Hubmen's win against Worthington, running back Ian Hennen gave Jordan a 6-0 lead with a six-yard run in the first quarter.
That touchdown was set up by an interception return for Ashton Sivilay, who returned to the ball to the six yard line.
Fletcher Kahn made it 13-0 when he returned an interception 40 yards for a early second quarter touchdown.
Hennen pushed the score to 19-0 with a 4-yard touchdown with 1:18 left in the first half.
Worthington responded in the third quarter to cut the lead to 19-12.
Jordan responded right away after they cut it to 19-12 when Ryan Samuelson returned the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and a 25-12 lead.
The Hubmen pulled away in the fourth quarter with two long touchdown receptions by Thomas Dietel put the score at 39-12.