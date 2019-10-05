The Jordan football team rolled to a 33-14 win against New Ulm to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Jordan went into the game without its starting quarterback as Bryce Sievers missed the game with an injury but backup Noah Millhouse was more than capable of picking up the slack.
Millhouse threw for over 200 yards and had a hand in three touchdowns (2 rushing and one passing) in the win.
Millhouse put the Hubmen up 7-0 with a one-yard run to start the game. New Ulm took an 8-7 lead on its next possession but Jordan answered with touchdown run by Macauley Bartells and Millhouse to go up 20-8 after one quarter.
New Ulm cut it to 20-14 only to see Ryan Samuelson put the Hubmen up 27-14 on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Millhouse.
The defense iced the game away with a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kade Noyes.