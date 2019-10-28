Just two weeks ago, the Marshall football team came to Ames Field and left with a 42-0 win against Jordan.
On Saturday, the Hubmen traveled to Marshall for the rematch and despite coming up short, Jordan gave the Tigers everything they could handle in the Class 4A, Section 2 semifinals.
Marshall defeated Jordan 31-20 on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University to advance to the section championship against Hutchinson while the Hubmen's season ends with a 7-3 record.
At the start of the game, it looked like Marshall was going to run away from the Hubmen as they jumped out to a 17-0 first half lead.
They built that lead with a one yard touchdown run by Konnor Aufenthie and a 52-yard touchdown pass from Aufenthie to Bryce Lance in the first quarter.
Marshall added a field goal in the second quarter for a 17-0 lead.
That's when Jordan started its comeback and scored 20 unanswered points points for a 20-17 lead at the start of the third quarter.
They started the comeback with a double pass trick play that put the Jordan inside the 10 yard line.
Jordan got on the board when quarterback Noah Millhouse hooked up with Ryan Samuelson on a 4th and 10 for a touchdown to cut the lead to 17-6.
Millhouse connected with Thomas Dietel on a 24-yard touchdown pass on its next possession to cut the lead to 17-13 at halftime.
Jordan would take the lead at the start of the second half when Samuelson would take the second half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and a 20-17 lead.
That lead didn't last long as Marshall answered on its next possession with a 16-yard touchdown pass for a 24-20 lead.
The teams exchanged turnovers in the fourth quarter including a Marshall interception that put the ball at Jordan's six yard line.
Jordan's defense responded with an interception of its own to keep the score at 24-20 with 8 minutes left in the game.
The Hubmen wasn't able to score and gave the ball back to Marshall, who drove the ball to the Hubmen's 46 yard line with 2:20 left and was facing a 4th and inches.
Marshall decided to go for it and not only earned the first down but busted through the Jordan defense for a touchdown and a 31-20 lead.
Jordan wasn't done though as Samuelson had another big kickoff return to Marshall's 26 yard line.
The Hubmen would move the ball to Marshall's one yard line for a first and goal but couldn't score and turned the ball over on downs to put the final score at 31-20.
Marshall outgained Jordan 357 to 268 yards. Jordan had four turnovers to Marshall's two.