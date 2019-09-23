In a back and forth battle, Jordan football came up just short against Waseca.
The two teams exchanged the lead back and forth all game long until the Bluejays scored last to squeak out a 42-39 win against the Hubmen on Friday night at Ames Field.
Jordan rolled up 476 total yards of offense but mistakes on special teams cost the Hubmen. Waseca blocked three extra point attempts and two punts in the game.
Of the possible six points Jordan could of had after their touchdowns (just counting one-point attempts) the Hubmen only earned half of that (one, two-point conversion and one extra point).
"Friday nights game was a battle of two very good football teams," interim head coach Ozzie Sand said. " The effort and resiliency our players showed is something we can be proud of. As with any game, there are things we need to improve on moving forward and we will do that as we get back to work this week."
Jordan trailed 35-31 with less then three minutes left in the game but the dynamic duo of quarterback Bryce Sievers and wide receiver Ryan Samuelson hooked up for the third time in the game for a 38-yard touchdown pass with 2:53 left. They converted the two-point attempt for a 39-35 lead.
Waseca didn't waste anytime in regaining the lead as Blluejays quarterback Ryan Dufault scored his third touchdown of the game on a 62-yard run with 2:15 left in the game for a 42-39 lead. Dufault rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
Jordan didn't have one more answer in them as the turned the all over on downs on its next possession and Waseca was able to run the clock out get the win.
The Hubmen started the game out quickly as they jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter on touchdown passes of six and 34 yards from Sievers to Samuelson.
Waseca scored the next two touchdowns early in the second half on two short touchdown runs for a 15-12 lead.
Jordan finished the half like the started the half with two touchdown passes. This time it was Thomas Dietel on the receiving end as he caught touchdown passes of five and 35 yards to give the Hubmen a 24-15 halftime lead.
Waseca blocked a punt to start the second half and scored on a five yard run two plays later to cut the lead to 24-22.
Dietel and Sievers hooked up again to extend the lead back to nine points at 31-22 as Jordan converted its first extra point of the night.
The Bluejays answered right back to cut the lead to 31-29 late in the third quarter and its defense stopped Jordan on its next possession and scored to take a 35-31 lead.
The Hubmen gained 299 yards through the air and another 177 on the ground.
Sievers passed for six touchdowns in the loss while Samuelson and Dietel both caught three touchdowns. Macauley Bartells rushed for 101 yards for Jordan.
Waseca gained 349 totals yards with 255 yards coming on the ground.
Next
Jordan will host St. Peter on Friday for week five of the season.
St. Peter is 1-3 on the season with a 41-0 win against Sibley East in the first week of the season. They have since lost to Fairmont (41-19), Blue Earth Area (46-36) and Marshall (41-12).