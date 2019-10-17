The Jordan football team will start the playoffs with a home game.
Jordan was awarded the No. 3 seed for the Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs on Thursday morning and will host the No. 6 seed New Ulm Eagles in the quarterfinals at Ames Field at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The section seeds went as follows - No. 1 Hutchinson, No. 2 Marshall, No. 3 Jordan, No. 4 Mankato East, No. 5 St. Peter and No. 6 New Ulm.
Hutchinson and Marshall earned first-round byes by getting the top-two seeds.
The winner of the Jordan vs. New Ulm game will play at Marshall in the semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. The section championship is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the higher seeds home field.
Jordan defeated New Ulm 33-14 in week 6 of the season.
The Hubmen wrapped up the regular season with a 42-0 loss to Marshall on Wednesday night at Ames Field.
Jordan threw four first half interceptions against the Tigers as Marshall scored on five of its six first half possessions. Jordan stopped Marshall on its sixth possession on a fourth and goal.