The football season will continue for at least one more week for Jordan.
Jordan kept its season going with a dominating performance in the first round of the Class 4A, Section 2 playoffs on Tuesday night at Ames Field.
The Hubmen scored on seven of its eight possessions in the first half as they cruised to a 49-14 victory against New Ulm.
With that win, Jordan advances to the Class 4A, Section 2 semifinals on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against Marshall on the campus of Southwest Minnesota State University.
In the win against New Ulm, the Hubmen started fast and never looked back.
Jordan received the opening kickoff and had a nice long kick off to start the game. On the very first play of the game, Jack Newton busted threw the New Ulm defense for a 51-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 lead.
The Hubmen never looked back after that as they pushed the lead to 49-0 at halftime.
Ryan Samuelson had touchdown receptions of 25, 32, 32 and 47 yards from quarterback Noah Millhouse in the first half. Millhouse added a rushing touchdown and Ian Hennen also scored a rushing touchdown in the first half for Jordan.
The semifinal game against Marshall will be a rematch of the final game of the season for the Hubmen.
Jordan wrapped up the regular season with a 42-0 loss to Marshall last Wednesday at Ames Field.
Jordan was a beat up team heading into that game as it was missing its starting quarterback, starting running back, starter center and many other players.
The beat up Hubmen battled the best they could but they couldn’t overcome their mistakes to hang tight with Marshall.
Jordan threw four first half interceptions and Marshall took advantage of each and every one of them.
The Tigers scored on five of its six first half possessions and the only time they were stopped in the first half came on a fourth goal defensive stand by the Hubmen.
Marshall quarterback Konnor Aufenthie hooked up with Bryce Lance for two touchdowns in the first half and he also ran one in. Running back Gabe Raini had three rushing touchdowns for the Tigers in the win.