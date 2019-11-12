In the past five years, the Jordan football team has played in two state tournaments, lost in a section championship and semifinal game.
That success on the field has come from a strong group of players and those players continue to play today at colleges around the Midwest.
Here is a look at where those former Jordan football players are playing now.
Zach Kes
Kes is a junior wide receiver for the Augsburg College football team.
In nine games this season, Kes has 16 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns. He is fourth on the team in receptions.
The last two weeks, Kes has had 11 catches and two touchdowns in losses to Gustavus Adolphus College and Bethel University.
Kes started his career at Augsburg as a quarterback but was switched to wide receiver for his sophomore season where he caught eight passes for Augsburg in 2018
Ben Alexander
Alexander is a junior offensive lineman for Augsburg.
In 2019, Alexander started all nine games for the Auggies. He also started nine games in 2018.
Hans Solberg
Solberg is in his senior season for the Concordia Cobbers. Solberg has started the last 19 games for the Cobbers at right tackle.
He was on the field when the Cobbers upset the MIAC league leading St. John's 19-18 in overtime on Nov. 2.
Tony Yates
Yates is also a senior at Concordia. He has played in four games this season and started six games at right guard for the Cobbers in 2018, playing alongside Solberg.
Ako Butler
Butler a freshman on the Southwest Minnesota State University team. He has yet to play this season.
Calvin Menke
Menke Is a freshman on the Bemidji State University team. He has yet to play this season.
Noah Schmitt
Schmitt Is a freshman on the University of Sioux Falls team. He has yet to play this season.