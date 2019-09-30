A sign of a good team, is one that can bounce back from a tough loss.
The Jordan Hubmen did just that this past week as they defeated St. Peter 46-15 at Ames Field to improve to 4-1 on the season.
The win comes a week after Jordan lost a tough 42-39 game to Waseca for its only loss of the season.
Jordan didn't let that loss affect them in the game with St. Peter as the Hubmen jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead as Noah Millhouse scored on a quarterback sneak on Jordan's first possession of the game.
Quarterback Bryce Sievers hooked up with Thomas Dietel for a 59-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to go up 13-0.
Sievers appeared to make it 20-0 on a long touchdown run but that was called back because of a penalty. Sievers was injured on that play and didn't play again the rest of the half.
No worries for the Hubmen as Millhouse came in to play quarterback and quickly made it 20-0 as he hooked up with Ryan Samuelson for a 40-yard touchdown pass.
St. Peter cut the lead to 20-7 before halftime but Sievers returned in the second half and the Hubmen 20 unanswered points to pull away in the second half.
Sievers found Samuelson on a 8-yard touchdown and than hooked up with Dietel again to push the score to 33-7 early in the fourth quarter.
Jordan finished the Saints off with two touchdown runs from Macauley Bartells and Reihle Murray to put the final score at 46-15.
The Hubmen rolled up 524 total yards against St. Peter with Sievers throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns and Millhouse adding 146 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, St. Peter gained 346 total yards against Jordan. Linebacker Eric Downs had a big game for the Hubmen as he had a hand in 21 tackles, recorded a sack and had two tackles for a loss.
Next
Jordan travels to New Ulm on Friday to take on the 3-2 to Eagles.
New Ulm lost 68-0 to Marshall this past week to snap a three-game win streak they were on.
The Eagles have defeated Belle Plaine (28-20), Maple River (28-24), and Worthington (26-22).