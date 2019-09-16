The Jordan football team improved to 3-0 on the season with another dominating performance.
Jordan rolled past Tri-City United 46-0 last Friday night at TCU High School in Montgomery.
The Hubmen defense pitched its second consecutive shutout and the quarterback Bryce Sievers threw for five more touchdowns in the win.
The defense held the Titans to just 83 total yards and created three turnovers in the game to earn its second shutout of the season. The defense has allowed only one touchdown in three games this season.
While the defense wasn't allowing the Titans any room, the Hubmen offense and Sievers moved the ball up and down the field.
The offense rolled up 368 total yards and seven touchdowns in the win. Sievers passed for 205 yards and threw five touchdowns. Ryan Samuelson and Noah Millhouse each threw a touchdown in the win.
Sievers and Samuelson opened the scoring for the Hubmen in the first half when Sievers found Samuelson for a 31-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.
Jordan busted out a trick play to score its next touchdown as Sievers threw a lateral pass to Samuelson, who than threw the ball to Thomas Dietel for a 38-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead.
Sievers and the offense continued to roll as the defense kept getting the ball back to offense.
Sievers threw touchdown passes of three and 27 yards in the second quarter to Samuelson and Ashton Sivilay to give the Hubmen a 26-0 halftime.
Samuelson and Sievers hooked up for a third time in the third quarter for a 33-0 lead.
Sievers had one more touchdown pass in him as he found Dietel on a 32-yard touchdown for his fifth touchdown of the game and a 39-0 lead.
Millhouse played quarterback in the fourth quarter and threw a touchdown pass to Reihle Murray to put the final score at 46-0.
Next
Jordan's next game will be its toughest game on the schedule so far.
The Hubmen will host Waseca on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ames Field.
Waseca is currently 2-1 on the season after losing to Fairmont 20-14 this past week. Prior to that loss, Waseca was ranked No. 2 in Class 3A state rankings.
The Bluejays defeated Jordan 42-15 last season and reached the Class 4A state semifinals last season.
Waseca dropped down to Class 3A this season while Jordan moved up to Class 4A.