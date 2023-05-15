Avery Gregory

Senior Avery Gregory had her top nine-hole score, shooting a 49, in a conference meet May 2 at Baker National Golf Club.

 Jordan girls golf photo

The Jordan girls golf team is gearing up to defend its Section 2AA title.

It's been a tough spring so far weather-wise on the links, but the scores for the Jaguars have been holding steady and there's been some strong rounds for the team's top two players, seniors Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman.

