The Jordan girls golf team is gearing up to defend its Section 2AA title.
It's been a tough spring so far weather-wise on the links, but the scores for the Jaguars have been holding steady and there's been some strong rounds for the team's top two players, seniors Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman.
Woytassek broke her own 18-hole scoring record in a Wright County East Conference tournament at Dahlgren Golf Course in Chaska May 12, shooting a 1-over par 73 to win the tourney.
Jordan finished one stroke behind Hutchinson in the team standings with a score of 349. Delano was third (353), followed by Southwest Christian (362), Holy Family (377) and Mound Westonka (463).
Eckman finished third with an 82, while ninth-grader Hanna Norberg had the Jaguars' third-best score with a 93.
Woytassek and Eckman are also two of the 16 finalists for the Ms. Golf Award. The winner will be announced June 11 by the Minnesota High School Golf Coaches Association.
Both Woytassek and Eckman will also be playing college golf next fall. Woytassek will compete at the NCAA Division II level at Minnesota State University, Mankato, while Eckman will be on the NCAA Division III links at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul.
Jordan is ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 2A based on team scoring average. Senior Avery Gregory and juniors Ellie Jerabek and Kamryn King have also been key players for the Jaguars.
Four scores count in the team standings, so Jordan is always looking for two more solid scores to pair with Woytassek and Eckman. If they can get that, Jordan will be tough to beat at sections and could improve on last year's seventh-place finish at state.
King shot a personal-best 51 in a nine-hole conference meet April 28 at Crow River Country Club for the Jaguars. Norberg had a personal-best round of 92 in the Lake City Invitational April 27 at Mount Frontenac Golf Course.
Jerabeck shot her best-ever round of 102 at the conference tourney at Dahlgren, while Gregory had her top nine-hole score, shooting a 49 in a conference meet May 2 at Baker National Golf Club.
Woytassek took first at Baker National with a 39, while Eckman was third with a 43. At Crow River, Woytassek and Eckman tied for first with rounds of 37.
Woytassek also earned medalist honors at Mount Frontenac with a 77, while Eckman was sixth with an 81.
At the New Prague Invitational at New Prague County Club May 5, Woytassek finished second with a 76, while Eckman tied for sixth with an 86.
Jordan was a little further back in the standings, taking seventh with a 353 team score. Bloomington Jefferson won (325).
The first round of Section 2AA play will be May 30 with the final round set for June 6. Both rounds are at New Prague Golf Club. Holy Family, Blue Earth Area and St. Peter look to be Jordan's biggest section challengers.
The Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan will again host the Class 2A state tournament June 13-14. Lake City is the defending champion.
Jordan Boys
Meanwhile, the Jordan boys golf team doesn't have a senior in its top six. The Hubmen were fifth in Section 2AA last spring, and didn't have a golfer make the second round of sections.
In a tournament a Burl Oaks Golf Club May 8, Jordan was led by ninth-grader Lexyn Grof, who shot an 83. Ninth-grader Graham Helgerson also broke 90 with an 89.
Those two had Jordan's top scores from sections last year.
Eighth-grader Preston Kulics shot 91 at Burl Oaks for the Hubmen, followed by junior Seth Young and ninth-grader Ben Klein, each with 93s, and sophomore Caden Berry, who carded a 95.
At Jordan's own invite at the Ridges of Sand Creek back on April 25, Grof and Helgerson again led the Hubmen with an 82 and 83, respectively. Kulics shot 87, followed by Berry with 98.
The section tourney for the Jordan boys is the same two days as the girls' tournament and at the same venue.