Jordan Soccer

The Jordan girls soccer team is holding its own under first-year coach Nathan Steele.

The Jaguars snapped a three-game winless streak Sept. 22 with a 5-0 road win over Triton/K-W/Hayfield. Five different players had goals in team's fourth victory of the season.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

