The Jordan girls soccer team is holding its own under first-year coach Nathan Steele.
The Jaguars snapped a three-game winless streak Sept. 22 with a 5-0 road win over Triton/K-W/Hayfield. Five different players had goals in team's fourth victory of the season.
Jordan (4-5-1 overall, 1-3-1 in the Wright Country East Conference) followed the win with a 1-0 home loss to St. Peter Sept. 24 in league action.
"Midway through the season, we are happy with the level of effort we are putting into each match," Steele said. "Ever since the 7-0 loss to Holy Family, we have had very favorable results against stronger teams, Southwest Christian, Mound Westonka, St. Peter and Watertown Mayer.
"Our defense has bought into our new system and their efforts have paid off just conceding six goals in six games since the Holy Family loss," Steele added.
The Jaguars lost eight seniors from last year's team that finished a program-best 10-7-1 record. Last fall was only the seventh year of the Jordan program, which is a co-operative with Belle Plaine.
The 10 wins were the most for the team since the Jaguars finished 9-6-1 in 2018.
Through 10 games this fall, junior Madeline Yule was leading the Jaguars with five goals, while sophomore Tessa Cook had three goals. Senior Jenna Kluxdal and Nicole Ngeno and Avery Wenischa and eighth grader Rayna Berry all have scored twice.
Kluxdahl has also been in goal for the Jaguars. In seven games, she has a .797 save percentage.
"Jenna has been our rock in net making highlight saves each game," Steele said. "The area to improve right now is on the other end of the field. Generating offense has been our area to improve. Our forwards and midfielders are putting in a massive effort each and every game.
"We have a lot of confidence in those players and our goal for them is to continue building their individual confidence as we get closer to the postseason," Steele added. "While our record is not where we want it to be, we know come postseason time, records are thrown out and it's all about what teams are playing their best soccer."
In the win over, Triton, scoring for the Jaguars were Kluxdahl, Cook, Yule and juniors Reagan Goebel and Ainsley McPhail. Junior Nevaeh Doyle started that game in goal for Jordan and earned the shutout.
Jordan's other three wins this fall are against Faribault (4-0), Brooklyn Center (7-0) and Hutchinson (3-1). The Jaguars also have a 1-1 tie with Mound Westonka.
Soccer went to three class last season and Jordan moved up the Class 2A. Section 2AA is strong with No. 5-ranked Mankato East (11-0) looking the No. 1 seed. St. Peter (9-1) and Mankato West (6-3-1) will also be top contenders.
Marshall (3-4-1), New Ulm (4-6-1), New Prague (2-9) and Worthington (0-9-1) are also in the field.
The Jaguars lost 4-0 to Mankato West in the Section 2AA semifinals last year.
Section quarterfinal play starts Oct. 11 with the semifinals set for Oct. 13. The title game will be Oct. 18 at New Prague High School.