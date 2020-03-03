The Jordan girls basketball team is one win away from playing in the state tournament.
Jordan advanced to its second consecutive Class 2A, Section 2 championship game on Monday night with a convincing 57-45 win against Belle Plaine in the north subsection championship game in Mankato. The Jaguars lost to Belle Plaine twice during the regular season 45-43 and 58-42.
The Jaguars will face Waseca in the section title game on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Waseca defeated Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial 53-45 on Monday after the Jaguars defeated Belle Plaine.
The Bluejays enter the section title game with a 23-6 record while Jordan sits at 20-7. The two teams played earlier in the season with Waseca beating Jordan 56-43 in early December.
In the Jaguars win against Belle Plaine, the Tigers scored the first five points of the game but after that it was all Jordan.
Trailing 5-0, Jordan went on a 14-9 run to tie the game at 14-14 with just under eight minutes left in the half.
That run continued until Jordan led 22-14 with three minutes left in the half.
Belle Plaine had a quick answer to cut the score to 22-20 but Jordan finished the half strong as they scored six points in the final minute including a three-pointer by Ellie Helgerson at the buzzer to go into halftime up 28-22.
The Tigers scored the first four points of the second half but Jordan quickly pushed the lead to seven points at 37-30.
The lead grew to as many as 11 points a couple times before Belle Plaine was able to cut it to five points at 43-38 with nine minutes left when Jordan fouled the Tigers on three straight possessions on three-point attempts. The Tigers made 8 of 9 free throws in that stretch.
No fear for the Jaguars as Makenna Johnson knocked down back-to-back three's to push the lead to 52-43 with three minutes left.
Jordan's defense made it hard for the Tigers to score down the stretch and the Jags made enough free throws to win 57-45.
Johnson led the Jaguars with 24 points as she hit 5 of 7 three-pointers in the game. Madi Kes scored 10 points.
Playoffs
Jordan advanced to the subsection finals with a 61-54 win against Glencoe-Silver Lake on Friday night at New Prague High School. Belle Plaine defeated Norwood-Young America 63-52.
In Jordan's win against Glencoe-Silver Lake, Johnson and Kes both scored 18 points to lead the Jaguars.
Midway through the first half, Jordan used a 10-0 run to go up on the Panthers 22-12.
They kept pushing the pace in the first half and extended its lead to 14 points at 39-25 at halftime.
Glencoe kept the lead around 10 points for the first half of the second half but Jordan went on a big run with five minutes left in the game to extend its lead to 57-42.
Glencoe didn't pack it in thought and answered and cut the lead to nine points with a minute left but that's as close as they would get.