The Jordan girls basketball team showed a lot of heart and determination on Monday night.

The Jaguars came into Monday's game against a good Medford team coming off a 16-point loss to its biggest rival in its previous game against Belle Plaine.

They could have been down about having its five-game win streak snapped by the Tigers but the Jaguars fought hard to earn a 60-59 win at home against Medford.

Jordan led 60-59 with 24 seconds and Medford had two good looks to win in the final seconds but missed them both and the Jags celebrated the 60-59 victory.

The Jaguars built an early 20-11 lead on Medford but the Tigers battled back to take a 26-23 with under six minutes left in the first half.

Jordan answered and had leads of 27-26 and 29-28 before trailing 30-29 at halftime.

Medford pushed that lead to 41-37 early in the second half only to see Jordan answer with a 7-1 run for a 46-42 lead.

Jordan would extend that lead to 10 points at 56-46 with six minutes left and at 58-48 with four minutes left in the game.

Medford scored nine straight points to cut the lead to 58-57 with just over a minute left on the clock.

Madi Kes would score on a pretty inbounds play to make it 60-57 and the Jags would hold on for the 60-59 win.

Juello Mahto scored a team-high 16 points while Kes added 14 and Makenna Johnson 12 points in the win.

Speaking of Johnson, she reached the 1,000 career points milestone in the victory with a three-pointer in the win.

Tough loss

Prior to the win against Medford, Jordan lost 58-42 in a Minnesota River Conference game against Belle Plaine last Friday at home.

The game was tied at 9-9 midway through the first half when the Tigers went on a 16-5 run and went into halftime leading 32-22.

Belle Plaine would maintain a double-digit lead for the second half and win by 16 points.

The Tigers Lauren Johnson scored a game-high 24 points.

Jordan was led by Mahto and Johnson's 14 points.

Last Tuesday, Jordan won its fifth game in a row by beating Le Sueur-Henderson 82-48. The Jaguars scored 61 points in the first half.

Johnson scored 20 points in the win. Mahto added 19, Lexi Hagen 14 and Elle Helgerson 12 points.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you