The Jordan girls basketball team showed a lot of heart and determination on Monday night.
The Jaguars came into Monday's game against a good Medford team coming off a 16-point loss to its biggest rival in its previous game against Belle Plaine.
They could have been down about having its five-game win streak snapped by the Tigers but the Jaguars fought hard to earn a 60-59 win at home against Medford.
Jordan led 60-59 with 24 seconds and Medford had two good looks to win in the final seconds but missed them both and the Jags celebrated the 60-59 victory.
The Jaguars built an early 20-11 lead on Medford but the Tigers battled back to take a 26-23 with under six minutes left in the first half.
Jordan answered and had leads of 27-26 and 29-28 before trailing 30-29 at halftime.
Medford pushed that lead to 41-37 early in the second half only to see Jordan answer with a 7-1 run for a 46-42 lead.
Jordan would extend that lead to 10 points at 56-46 with six minutes left and at 58-48 with four minutes left in the game.
Medford scored nine straight points to cut the lead to 58-57 with just over a minute left on the clock.
Madi Kes would score on a pretty inbounds play to make it 60-57 and the Jags would hold on for the 60-59 win.
Juello Mahto scored a team-high 16 points while Kes added 14 and Makenna Johnson 12 points in the win.
Speaking of Johnson, she reached the 1,000 career points milestone in the victory with a three-pointer in the win.
Tough loss
Prior to the win against Medford, Jordan lost 58-42 in a Minnesota River Conference game against Belle Plaine last Friday at home.
The game was tied at 9-9 midway through the first half when the Tigers went on a 16-5 run and went into halftime leading 32-22.
Belle Plaine would maintain a double-digit lead for the second half and win by 16 points.
The Tigers Lauren Johnson scored a game-high 24 points.
Jordan was led by Mahto and Johnson's 14 points.
Last Tuesday, Jordan won its fifth game in a row by beating Le Sueur-Henderson 82-48. The Jaguars scored 61 points in the first half.
Johnson scored 20 points in the win. Mahto added 19, Lexi Hagen 14 and Elle Helgerson 12 points.