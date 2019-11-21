The Jordan girls basketball team looks to continue the success it had last season with a new head coach.
The Jaguars finished the 2018-19 season with a 22-6 record and a trip to the Class 2A, Section 2 championship game.
After the season, Greg Dietel resigned as the head coach and his daughter Leah Aamlid was named as the new head coach for the Jordan girls basketball program.
Aamlid starred for the Jaguars in volleyball, girls basketball and track and field before playing college basketball at South Dakota State University, where she played in the NCAA Women's tournament four straight years.
Aamlid currently sits third on the Jordan girls basketball all-time scoring list with 2,478 points.
After graduating from SDSU, Aamlid became an assistant coach with the Minnetonka Skippers when they won the Class 4A state title in 2016 before coming back home to Jordan to coach with her father.
Even though she has her own thoughts on basketball, Aamlid said there won't be much change in how the Jaguars play with her as coach as compared to her father.
"Believe it or not, when you're raised by a coach you have similar philosophies," Aamlid said. "We will play a very similar style. We will run a similar offense and defense that we have done in the past."
That means you can expect the Jaguars to play fast-paced basketball, where they get out in transition and try to score quickly and play tough, hard-nosed defense.
"The strength of this group this year is the depth of our bench and the fact that we can play fast," Aamlid said. "In order to be successful, we will be running up and down and than defensively that will have to fuel everything we do. We really want to push in transition and pick people up in the backcourt."
Even though the Jags graduated five players from last year's team, Aamlid expects the success to continue.
The Jaguars return five players that played in the section championship game they lost to St. Peter.
"We have a group of seniors that are coming off a strong season," she said. "We have a lot of experience but after that it's a fresh new crew coming through. Hopefully, we will be able to be competitive in the conference and make a run in the postseason."
Senior Makenna Johnson returns as the team's leading scoring after averaging 15.4 points per game last year including pouring in 37 points in win against Norwood Young America.
"Makenna has always been an incredible shooter and an offensive-minded player but she has really taken a step forward defensively which has been really good to see," Aamlid said. "She has worked a lot on that and that addition to her game will really help us."
Also returning is Juello Mahto, who averaged 6.9 points per game last year, and Molly and Madi Kes and Amelia Ehrp.
Aamlid said the players moving up from the junior varsity are very talented players that should help out this year in a variety of ways.
She said Elle Helgerson, Julia Backlund, Lexi Hagen, Abby Vogel, and Jenna Kluxdal will help out this season as will Nicole Mazanec, Payton Duis, Grace Johnson and Brooklyn Montok.
Aamlid and the Jaguars open the season on Tuesday when they host Pine Island at 7 p.m.