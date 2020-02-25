The Jordan girls basketball team took the first step on Monday night.
Jordan opened up the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs with a convincing win against Sibley East in the subsection quarterfinals.
The No. 2 seeded Jaguars started fast and cruised to a 61-35 victory in the north subsections against the No. 7 seeded Wolverines.
With that win, Jordan advances to the subsection semifinals on Friday night in New Prague where they will take on the No. 3 seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers after the first semifinal game between No. 1 seed Belle Plaine and No. 5 Norwood-Young America. The Jordan game should tipoff around 8 p.m.
Jordan and Glencoe-Silver Lake played earlier in the season on Jan. 2 with the Jaguars winning 66-38.
In that win, Jordan led by 10 at halftime before outscoring the Panthers 34-16 in the second half. Johnson and Kes led the Jaguars with 20 and 18 points, respectively.
The winners of the subsection semifinals will meet on Monday, March 2 in the subsection finals at the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato at 6 p.m. The section championship game is on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. in Mankato.
In the win against Sibley East, senior Makenna Johnson led the Jaguars with 18 points while Madi Kes poured in 14 and Lexi Hagen added 12 points.
Jordan started the game fast and jumped out to a big lead in the first 10 minutes of the game and would carry that momentum into halftime with a 35-13 lead.
They would push the lead to as many as 30 points in the second half before taking its foot off the gas pedal and winning 61-35.
That win was Jordan's fourth win in a row and improves its season record to 18-7.