The Jordan girls basketball team left everything they had on the court in the section championship game but were defeated by Waseca.
Jordan lost 32-28 to Waseca last Friday night at the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University- Mankato in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship match.
The championship game was a defensive battle where points were hard to come by.
The Jaguars entered the championship game averaging over 54 points per game in the season but struggled all game to get any kind of offensive flow and scored only 28 points - 11 in the second half - in the loss.
Makenna Johnson put the Jaguars up 3-0 as she knocked down a three-pointer on the first possession of the game.
Waseca's Jaden Hiller, filling in for injured all-state player Gus Boyer, knocked down a three to put the Bluejays up 8-5.
They pushed that lead to 21-12 with just under four minutes to play in the first half behind back-to-back threes from Hannah Porter.
Jordan didn't fold and cut the lead to 21-17 by halftime by scoring the final five points of the half.
Second half scoring became even harder for both teams as both defenses stepped it up another notch and both teams had more turnovers than points scored in the half. Waseca finished the game with 24 turnovers.
The teams combined to score just eight points in the first seven minutes of the second half to put the score at 25-21 in favor of Waseca.
Jordan scored the next four points to tie it up at 25-25 with just over 6 minutes left in the game.
Waseca went up 27-25 behind a Brittany Draeger layup at 4:30 only to see Johnson knock down a three on the next possession to give Jordan a 28-27 lead. Its first lead since the first minutes of the game and its last points of the game as Jordan didn't score in the final 4 minutes of the game.
Draeger's basket snapped a 10 minute scoreless streak for the Bluejays.
After Johnson's three gave Jordan the lead, Waseca scored the final five points of the game to win 32-28 and clinch a trip to the state tournament.
Johnson led the Jaguars with 12 points.