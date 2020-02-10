Win a game, lose a game.
That's the yo-yo the Jordan girls basketball team has been on in its last four games.
Last Thursday, Jordan lost a heartbreaker to Norwood-Young America 49-47 just a couple days after beating Sibley East.
That loss to Norwood-Young America drops Jordan's overall season record to 14-7 and its Minnesota River Conference record to 8-4.
That 8-4 MRC record puts the Jaguars in third place behind Belle Plaine's 11-0 record and Mayer Lutheran's 9-3 record.
In the loss to Norwood, Jordan led 26-21 at halftime only to see the Raiders score the first five points of the second half to tie the game at 26-26.
Jordan regained the lead and lead 31-30 when Norwood scored seven straight points for a 37-31 lead.
The Jaguars responded with a 12-6 run to tie the game at 43-43 late in the game.
Norwood knocked down a three to go up 46-43 and held on to the lead the rest of the way to win 49-47.
Jordan kept the game close despite having a tough night of shooting as the Jags only hit 27 percent of hits field goal attempts and 16 percent of its three-pointers. They kept the game close by getting 18 steals in the game.
Brooklyn Monyok scored a game-high 13 points in the loss for the Jaguars.
Jordan came into the Norwood game with a 72-53 win against Sibley East last Tuesday at Sibley East High School.
The Jaguars shot the ball much better in the win as they hit 50 percent of its shots in the game. They also outrebounded Sibley East by 10 rebounds.
Sibley East kept the game close in the first half but Jordan pushed the lead to 58-42 midway through the second half on a Elle Helgerson three-pointer.