The Jordan girls basketball saw its win streak come to an end.
Jordan entered the week on a four-game win streak but that ended with a Minnesota River Conference loss to Mayer Lutheran. They followed that loss up by dropping a hard fought game with Providence Academy.
The Jaguars lost 56-54 to Providence Academy on Saturday to fall to 7-5 on the season.
That game came right down to the wire as Providence Academy knocked down two free throws with just seconds left to pull off the 56-54 win.
Jordan was led by Makenna Johnson's 21 points in the loss. She was the only player to score more than 10 points but they did have seven players total score in the game.
In its previous game, a poor start did the Jaguars in as they lost to conference foe Mayer Lutheran 73-53 last Thursday at Mayer Lutheran High School.
Jordan struggled offensively in the first half as they only scored 18 points in the first 18 minutes of the game. While the Jaguars offense was struggling, Mayer Lutheran's was not as they poured in 39 points in the first half to go into halftime up 21 points.
The Jaguars played much better in the second half and outscored the Crusaders 35-34 but by than the damage was already done.
Juello Mahto led the Jags with 13 points while Payton Duis added 10 points.
Last Tuesday, Jordan won its fourth game in a row when they defeated Christ Household of Faith 69-46 at the Salvation Army gym in Minneapolis.