The Jordan girls basketball team is 2-0 on the season.
The team won its second game of the season on Saturday when they defeated Tri-City United 66-52 as part of the Minnesota River Conference girls basketball showcase at Mayer Lutheran High School.
In that win, Jordan started fast and outscored the Titans 35-16 in the first half.
TCU outscored the Jaguars in the second half but the game was in hand when the Titans went on a late run.
Nine different Jaguars scored in the win with Makenna Johnson leading the way with a game high 24 points. Juello Mahto added 12 points and Madi Kes scored nine.
Opener
Jordan had to wait for their season to get started but once it did they were ready.
Jordan played its first game of the season last Tuesday when they defeated Sibley East 65-41 at Jordan High School
That was supposed to be the second game of the season for the Jaguars but the season opener against Pine Island on Tuesday, Nov. 26 was postponed because of the weather.
With that extra time on their hands the Jaguars were ready to go against the Wolverines as they scored eight of the first 10 points of the game.
They kept growing that lead in the first half to 17-4 and would eventually lead 32-15 at halftime.
Jordan kept up the pressure in the second half and grew the lead to win by 24 points and to give head coach Leah Aamlid her first victory.
Mahto led all scorers with 16 points. Molly Kes and Lexi Hagen each added nine points.
Next
It will be a busy weekend for the Jaguars as will play twice with a Minnesota River Conference game and a tough section road game against a ranked opponent.
They host Le Sueur-Henderson on Thursday night before hitting the road on Friday night to take on the section foe the Waseca Bluejays. Waseca is currently ranked No. 9 in the Class 2A state poll.