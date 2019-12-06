The Jordan girls basketball team had to wait for their season to get started but once it did they were ready.
Jordan played its first game of the season Tuesday when they defeated Sibley East 65-41.
That was supposed to be the second game of the season for the Jaguars but the season opener against Pine Island last Tuesday was postponed because of the weather.
With that extra time on there hands the Jaguars were ready against the Wolverines as they scored eight of the first 10 points of the game.
They kept growing that lead in the first half at 17-4 and would eventually lead 32-15 at halftime.
Jordan kept on the pressure in the second half and grew the lead to win by 24 points and to give head coach Leah Aamlid her first victory.
Juello Mahto led all scorers with 16 points. Molly Kes and Lexi Hagen each added nine points.
Next up for the Jaguars is a game against Tri-City United at 2 p.m. on Saturday.