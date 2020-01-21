The Jordan girls basketball game overcame a rough start to snap a two-game win streak.
Jordan improved to 8-5 on the season and 5-2 in the Minnesota River Conference with a 69-47 victory against Southwest Christian last Tuesday night.
That 22-point victory didn’t look realistic early in the game when the Jaguars started ice cold and fell behind big against the Stars.
Southwest Christian took advantage of Jordan’s poor shooting as they jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the games first seven minutes and also trailed 17-4 after that.
It took some time for Jordan do find its game butonce it did they were unbeatable.
Jordan came storming back with a 15-2 run to tie the game at 19-19 with three minutes left in the half.
That run continued for the rest of the first half and when Juello Mahto hit a three-pointer at the buzzer the Jaguars went into the locker room up 26-21.
They ended the half on a 24-4 run to lead by five points.
The halftime break didn’t slow the Jaguars down as they kept growing the lead to 36-29. 42-31. 49-32, and 61-37 before winning by 22 points.
The Jaguars were supposed to Sibley East on Friday night but that game was rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4 because of the weather last week.
Jordan returns to MRC action on Thursday when they host Tri-City United at 7:30 p.m.