The Jordan girls basketball team heads into the playoffs feeling good about themselves.
Jordan will enter the Class 2A, Section 2 playoffs with a 17-7 record and winners of its final three games.
With that strong finish and solid overall record, Jordan earned the No. 2 seed in the north subsection.
That seed means Jordan will play its north subsection quarterfinal game at home on Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Its opponent will be Sibley East, a team Jordan defeated by more than 20 points twice this season.
If the Jaguars beat Sibley East they would advance to the subsection semifinals on Friday, Feb. 28 against the winner of No. 3 seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake and No. 6 seeded Tri-City United at New Prague High School at 7:45 p.m.
Belle Plaine received the No. 1 seed and the first round bye that comes with it. They will play the winner of No. 4 Minnesota Valley Lutheran and No. 5 Norwood-Young America in the subsection semifinals.
The subsection championship game is schedule for Monday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato. The Class 2A, Section 2 championship will be played on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m. at the Taylor Center.
Strong finish
The Jaguars wrapped up the regular season by winning their final three games. All three wins were by double-digits.
They ended the season with a 67-49 victory against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Saturday afternoon at home.
Jordan was led by senior Makenna Johnson, who scored a game-high 18 points for Jordan in the win. Teammates Juello Mahto and Lexi Hagen both scored 13 points.
The Jaguars trailed 7-4 early but came right back with a 17-11 run to go up 21-18 with five minutes left.
That run continued for the rest of the half as they went up 28-22 and 33-24 before scoring six points in the final minute to lead 39-26 at halftime.
The strong play continued out of the locker room as they out scored Howard Lake 8-3 early for a 47-29.
Johnson would push the lead to over 20 points at 53-32 with a layup with 11 minutes left in the game and the Jags would cruise to the easy victory from there.
Last Friday, the Jaguars played its final Minnesota River Conference game ever as they defeated Southwest Christian 67-47.
Johnson scored 17 points in the win while Hagen scored 11 and Madi Kes 10.
Last Tuesday, they defeated Mayer Lutheran 72-61. Jordan only led 38-37 at halftime but outscored the Crusaders by 10 in the second half.