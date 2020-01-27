A year before the two teams become Wright County Conference foes, the Jordan girls basketball team scored late to defeat Holy Family.
The Jaguars trailed the Fire by 11 points in the second half but rallied to cut that lead to 65-63 with 50 seconds left in the game.
The rally didn't stop there as Jordan tied it up at 65-65 and won the game 67-65 when they scored .5 seconds left on the clock.
Senior Makenna Johnson scored a game-high 30 points for the Jaguars with Madi Kes added 12 points.
Holy Family led 37-30 at halftime and pushed that lead to as many as 11 points in the second half before Jordan came storming back.
That win was Jordan's fourth win in a row which improves the Jaguars overall season record to 11-5.
Prior to that win, Jordan earned a big Minnesota River Conference win by beating Tri-City United 63-43 last Thursday at home.
That conference win improved Jordan's MRC record to 6-2 on the season which puts them in third place behind undefeated Belle Plaine and second place Mayer Lutheran (7-2).
Johnson led the way with a game-high 23 points. Madi Kes added 11 points.
TCU kept the game close in the first half but the Jags pulled away with a big second half.
Jordan led 24-20 at halftime but exploded for 39 second half points while holding the Titans to just 23 points.
Prior to that win, Jordan earned a 70-25 win against Delano on Tuesday night.
Four Jaguars scored 10 points or more with Kes leading the way with 13 points. Johnson, Lexi Hagen and Jenna Kluxdahl each scored 10 in the win.
Jordan will get a chance to close the cap on first place Belle Plaine, as they host the Tigers on Friday night at 7:15 p.m.