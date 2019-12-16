The Jordan girls basketball team remain undefeated in the Minnesota River Conference.
Jordan improved to 3-0 in the MRC with a big win against Le Sueur-Henderson last Thursday.
That Jaguars defeated the Giants 73-44 for its third conference win of the season. They are currently tied for first place with Belle Plaine at 3-0.
Makenna Johnson led Jordan with 19 points while Lexi Hagen added 13. In all, nine different Jaguars scored in the win.
That's the good news. The bad news is they surrounded that win with two non-conference losses to Hutchinson and section rival Waseca.
The Jaguars lost 56-43 to No. 8 ranked Waseca last Friday night at Waseca High School.
In that loss, Jordan fell behind early and could never chase down the Bluejays, who were led by Gus Boyer's 26 points.
Johnson scored 11 points to led the Jaguars.
Last Tuesday, Jordan lost a hard fought battle with Hutchinson 57-46.
Jordan trailed 20-19 at halftime but was outscored by 10 points, 37-27 in the second half.
The Jaguars created 19 Hutchinson turnovers in that loss but the negated that by turning it over 24 times themselves.
Jordan was also outrebounded in the loss as the Tigers grabbed 32 rebounds (11 offensive) in the game.
Madi Kes scored a game-high 12 points for Jordan while Johnson and Amelia Ehrp added 11 and Juello Mahto scored 10 points.