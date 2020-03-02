The Jordan girls basketball team will play Belle Plaine in the Class 2A, Section north subsection finals.
That game will take place tonight at 6 p.m. at the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Jordan advanced to the subsection finals with a 61-54 win against Glencoe-Silver Lake on Friday night at New Prague High School. Belle Plaine defeated Norwood-Young America 63-52.
The Jaguars lost to Belle Plaine twice during the regular season 45-43 and 58-42.
In Jordan's win against Glencoe-Silver Lake, Makenna Johnson and Madi Kes both scored 18 points to lead the Jaguars.
Midway through the first half, Jordan used a 10-0 run to go up on the Panthers 22-12.
They kept pushing the pace in the first half and extended its lead to 14 points at 39-25 at halftime.
Glencoe kept the lead around 10 points for the first half of the second half but Jordan went on a big run with five minutes left in the game to extend its lead to 57-42.
Glencoe didn't pack it in thought and answered and cut the lead to nine points with a minute left but that's as close as they would get.