Jordan girls basketball
Buy Now

Juella Mahto scored nine points in the Jaguars win against Glencoe-Silver Lake.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan girls basketball team will play Belle Plaine in the Class 2A, Section north subsection finals.

That game will take place tonight at 6 p.m. at the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Jordan advanced to the subsection finals with a 61-54 win against Glencoe-Silver Lake on Friday night at New Prague High School. Belle Plaine defeated Norwood-Young America 63-52.

The Jaguars lost to Belle Plaine twice during the regular season 45-43 and 58-42.

In Jordan's win against Glencoe-Silver Lake, Makenna Johnson and Madi Kes both scored 18 points to lead the Jaguars.

Midway through the first half, Jordan used a 10-0 run to go up on the Panthers 22-12.

They kept pushing the pace in the first half and extended its lead to 14 points at 39-25 at halftime.

Glencoe kept the lead around 10 points for the first half of the second half but Jordan went on a big run with five minutes left in the game to extend its lead to 57-42.

Glencoe didn't pack it in thought and answered and cut the lead to nine points with a minute left but that's as close as they would get.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you