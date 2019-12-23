The Jordan girls basketball team had a bounce back win before the winter break.

Jordan having lost its last two games, defeated Norwood-Young America 64-56 last Friday night at home.

That win improves the Jaguars overall season record to 4-3 and its Minnesota River Conference record to 4-1.

Jordan used a 12-0 run in the first half against the Raiders to build up a 23-10 lead with 6:35 left in the half.

A Molly Kes three-pointer at the end of the half sent the Jaguars into the locker room up 34-24.

They extended that lead to 40-24 by scoring the first six points of the second half.

Norwood didn’t back down though as they came storming back with a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 40-34.

The Raiders cut the lead to five points at 55-50 with just over four minutes left in the game but that’s as close as they would get as Jordan would hold them off for the eight-point win.

Makenna Johnson continues her strong place as she scored a game-high 21 points for Jordan. Kes added 13 points.

Prior to that win, Jordan suffered a heartbreaking loss to rival Belle Plaine last Tuesday evening at Belle Plaine High School.

Jordan lost 45-43 in a game that was close the whole game.

That loss was Jordan’s first conference loss and kept Belle Plaine undefeated in conference play.

The game was tied at 40-40 with five minutes and points were hard to come by after that.

Belle Plaine led 43-42 with two minutes left but Jordan tied it at 43-43 with under a minute to play and had the ball with 20 seconds left with a chance to take the lead.

Jordan couldn’t score and Tigers knocked down a free throw with 3.1 seconds left to go up 45-43.

Juello Mahto heaved a shot from three-quarters out that didn’t go to give Belle Plaine the 45-43 win.

The Jaguars scored the first six points of the game but Belle Plaine answered with a 13-2 to take the lead. That lead didn’t last long as Jordan would take an 18-15 lead just minutes later.

The game would be tied at 20-20 and the two teams would exchange close leads the rest of the way.

Madi Kes would score 10 points to lead the Jaguars. Belle Plaine’s Sarah Lenz scored 20 points.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you