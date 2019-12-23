The Jordan girls basketball team had a bounce back win before the winter break.
Jordan having lost its last two games, defeated Norwood-Young America 64-56 last Friday night at home.
That win improves the Jaguars overall season record to 4-3 and its Minnesota River Conference record to 4-1.
Jordan used a 12-0 run in the first half against the Raiders to build up a 23-10 lead with 6:35 left in the half.
A Molly Kes three-pointer at the end of the half sent the Jaguars into the locker room up 34-24.
They extended that lead to 40-24 by scoring the first six points of the second half.
Norwood didn’t back down though as they came storming back with a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 40-34.
The Raiders cut the lead to five points at 55-50 with just over four minutes left in the game but that’s as close as they would get as Jordan would hold them off for the eight-point win.
Makenna Johnson continues her strong place as she scored a game-high 21 points for Jordan. Kes added 13 points.
Prior to that win, Jordan suffered a heartbreaking loss to rival Belle Plaine last Tuesday evening at Belle Plaine High School.
Jordan lost 45-43 in a game that was close the whole game.
That loss was Jordan’s first conference loss and kept Belle Plaine undefeated in conference play.
The game was tied at 40-40 with five minutes and points were hard to come by after that.
Belle Plaine led 43-42 with two minutes left but Jordan tied it at 43-43 with under a minute to play and had the ball with 20 seconds left with a chance to take the lead.
Jordan couldn’t score and Tigers knocked down a free throw with 3.1 seconds left to go up 45-43.
Juello Mahto heaved a shot from three-quarters out that didn’t go to give Belle Plaine the 45-43 win.
The Jaguars scored the first six points of the game but Belle Plaine answered with a 13-2 to take the lead. That lead didn’t last long as Jordan would take an 18-15 lead just minutes later.
The game would be tied at 20-20 and the two teams would exchange close leads the rest of the way.
Madi Kes would score 10 points to lead the Jaguars. Belle Plaine’s Sarah Lenz scored 20 points.