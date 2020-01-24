Jordan girls basketball
Buy Now

The Jordan girls basketball team won its third game in a row when they defeated TCU.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan girls basketball team cruised to its third win in a row on Thursday night.

Jordan defeated Tri-City United 63-43 at home to improve to 6-2 in the Minnesota River Conference and 10-5 overall.

Senior Makenna Johnson led the way with a game-high 23 points. Madi Kes added 11 points.

TCU kept the game close in the first half but the Jags pulled away with a big second half.

Jordan led 24-20 at halftime but exploded for 39 second half points while holding the Titans to just 23 points.

Prior to that win, Jordan earned a 70-25 win against Delano on Tuesday night. No stats were provided for that game.

Jordan's next two games are on the road against Holy Family on Saturday and at Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday.

After that they host the first place Belle Plaine Tigers on Friday.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you