The Jordan girls basketball team cruised to its third win in a row on Thursday night.
Jordan defeated Tri-City United 63-43 at home to improve to 6-2 in the Minnesota River Conference and 10-5 overall.
Senior Makenna Johnson led the way with a game-high 23 points. Madi Kes added 11 points.
TCU kept the game close in the first half but the Jags pulled away with a big second half.
Jordan led 24-20 at halftime but exploded for 39 second half points while holding the Titans to just 23 points.
Prior to that win, Jordan earned a 70-25 win against Delano on Tuesday night. No stats were provided for that game.
Jordan's next two games are on the road against Holy Family on Saturday and at Le Sueur-Henderson on Tuesday.
After that they host the first place Belle Plaine Tigers on Friday.