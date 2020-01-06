A short, little break over Christmas didn't hurt the Jordan girls basketball team.
The Jaguars returned from an 11-day break between games around Christmas by winning two straight games in convincing fashion.
Jordan rained down the three-pointers in its first game back from break against Pine Island and stayed hot in its next game against Glencoe-Silver Lake.
The Jaguars defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake 66-38 on Thursday, Jan. 2 for their third win in a row and to improve to 6-3 on the season.
Glencoe stayed within striking distance in the first half but Jordan picked up the pace and defensive intensity int he second half to pull away for the 28-point win.
Jordan gave up only 16 second half points to the Panthers, which helped them out score them 34-16 in the second half.
Makenna Johnson continues to play well as she poured in 20 points in the win. Madi Kes added 18 for the Jaguars.
On New Year's Eve, Jordan played an afternoon game at Jordan Middle School and won 73-40.
Jordan used a balanced attack and some hot shooting from beyond the arc to get the 33-point win.
Nine different Jaguars scored with Johnson leading the way with 21 points. Juello Mahto scored 15 points and Lexi Hagen added 12 points in the win.
The Jags led 42-23 at halftime and jumped on Pine Island early in the second half as they outscored them 23-12 in the first 10 minutes of the half and cruised to the win from there.
Jordan returns to Minnesota River Conference action on Thursday when they take on Mayer Lutheran at Mayer Lutheran High School.
They play at Providence Academy on Saturday before returning home to host Southwest Christian on Tuesday.