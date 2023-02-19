Mackenna Barth

Senior Mackenna Barth has helped Jordan likely earn the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AAA tournament.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan girls basketball team is riding another win streak heading into the playoffs.

The Jaguars have won nine straight games, including a 48-46 overtime home win over Marshall Feb. 14. Jordan also earned a 65-61 win at Holy Family Feb. 17 and beat Delano 43-39 Feb. 10 in a pair of Wright County East Conference games.

