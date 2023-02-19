The Jordan girls basketball team is riding another win streak heading into the playoffs.
The Jaguars have won nine straight games, including a 48-46 overtime home win over Marshall Feb. 14. Jordan also earned a 65-61 win at Holy Family Feb. 17 and beat Delano 43-39 Feb. 10 in a pair of Wright County East Conference games.
The Jaguars (21-2 overall, 7-1 in league play) will end the regular season Feb. 23 in league action at Southwest Christian. Section 2AAA seeds come out Feb. 25.
Jordan is a lock to be the No. 1 seed, while four other teams in the field have a winning record. They include Mankato East (17-6), Marshall (18-8), St. Peter (18-6) and New Ulm (17-8).
Mankato West (11-13), New Prague (11-12) and Worthington (4-21) are also in the field.
Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 28. The semifinals are March 4 with the title game March 9. The final two rounds are at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Jordan is 7-1 against section teams with the one loss to Worthington. That setback was the second in row for Jordan after the team opened the season with 12 straight wins.
The Jaguars’ other loss was to Delano by two points (64-62) back on Jan. 20.
Jordan was able to return the favor in the rematch in a much lower scoring game. The Jaguars outscored the Tigers 24-18 in the second half to pull out the victory.
Senior Grace Dahmen and sophomore Savannah Borowicz led the way with 12 points each, while senior Jenna Kluxdal was also in double figures with 10 points. Ninth grader Morgan Staloch finished with seven points.
“We battled through a very physical game on both ends,” Jordan coach Kyle Johnson said. “We found ourselves down by seven later in the second half, but strung together huge stops on defense and converted on the offensive end. We knocked down some huge free throws to put us ahead in the end.”
Junior Maddie Olinger knocked down two big free throws near the end the game to help seal the win for the Jaguars.
In the win over Marshall, Olinger drove the basket with eight seconds left in overtime, scored and was fouled. She knocked down the free throw to put her team up two points.
Marshall had a one last chance for a buzzer beater but the shot fell short.
Borowicz and Dahmen led the way with 13 points apiece, while Olinger finished with nine and Staloch scored eight.
“Both teams went back and forth, but Marshall maintained a lead for most of the game,” Johnson said. “We made a late push and found ways in the end to come out on top.”
Against Holy Family, Dahmen led the Jaguars with 19 points, followed by Kluxdal with 18 and Borowicz with 16. Olinger and Staloch each chipped in five points.
“We trailed most of the first half, and trailed by seven at half,” Johnson said. “We went down by 12 at one point in the second half, but continued to battle. We took a late lead and were able to hold on with some good free throw shooting down the stretch.”
Jordan has made the state field three times in program history, 2007, 2008 and 2009. The Jaguars were the state runner in 2008.
The Jaguars moved up to Class 3A last year and lost 48-39 at Marshall in the quarterfinals. Jordan had been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 15-18 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. Totino-Grace is the defending champion.