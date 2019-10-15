The Jordan girls soccer accomplished something that has never been done before.
The Jaguars earned their first playoff victory in program history when they defeated Cannon Falls 6-1 in the Class A, Section 2 playoffs.
That win on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Ames Field was Jordan's sixth win of the season and sent them to the next round of the playoffs.
Jordan, the No. 10 seed, got a hat trick from Lexi Pederson in the playoff win against Cannon Falls. Also scoring for the Jaguars was Abby Vogel, Nicole Ngeno and Nicole Mazanec.
That win sent Jordan to the next round of the playoffs against No. 7 seeded Mankato East on last Thursday.
Mankato East was too much for the Jaguars as they defeated Jordan 6-0 at Thomas O. Anderson Field in Mankato to end the Jags season.
East went up 1-0 early on a strike from 25 yards out that found the back of the net. They made it 2-0 in the 12th minute when they scored off of a corner kick.
East added two more goals before the end of the half to lead 4-0 at halftime. They added two more goals in the second half to win 6-0.
Jordan had seven shots on net in the loss.
Mankato East would fall to the No. 2 seeded St. Peter Saints in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
There was a big upset in the Section 2A quarterfinals as No. 8 seeded New Ulm defeated the No. 1 seed Mankato West 2-1. Other quarterfinal winners was Waconia over Southwest Christian and Fairmont over Holy Family.
The section semifinals were played on Tuesday night with the championship game scheduled for Thursday.