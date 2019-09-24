The Jordan girls soccer team earned two wins in the past week.
The Jaguars defeated Mankato Loyola and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa to improve to 4-7-1 on the season. They also lost to Mound Westonka and Southwest Christian.
The win against PIZM came on Saturday at Ames Field with the Jaguars scoring three times in the second half to win 3-2.
Lexi Pederson scored all three goals for the Jaguars to give Jordan its fourth win of the season.
Prior to that win, Jordan defeated Mankato Loyola 2-0 last Tuesday night at home.
Jenna Kluxdal scored on a penalty kick in the first half to give the Jaguars a 1-0 lead.
Karissa Firle made it 2-0 with a goal in the second half.
Jordan dominated possession and the game as they out shot Loyola 23-1 in the win.
In between those two wins, Jordan dropped a 5-0 game to Southwest Christian last Thursday afternoon.
On Monday, the Jaguars lost 5-0 to Mound Westonka.
Jordan hosts Brooklyn Center on Thursday at 5 p.m. They follow that up with a game on Saturday at Cannon Falls.
They wrap up the regular season with games the following week against PACT Charter on Tuesday and against St. Croix Prep on Saturday.