Sometimes, it just isn't your day.
The Jordan girls soccer team had one of those days Saturday in its game against Fairmont.
Nothing went right for the Jaguars as they lost to the Fairmont Cardinals team 7-0 on Saturday.
That loss snapped a two-game winning streak the Jaguars were on and dropped their season record to 2-4.
The game was scoreless for the first 12 minutes but then it was all Fairmont as they went up 2-0 with two goals in two minutes.
That's all the Cardinals would get in the first half but the second half wasn't kind to the Jaguars.
Fairmont scored three goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to build a 5-0 lead. They added two goals in the final 12 minutes of the game to put the final scored at 7-0.
Prior to that loss, the Jaguars had won two games in a row with wins against Glencoe-Silver Lake and Mayer Lutheran.
Jordan defeated Mayer Lutheran 2-1 last Thursday at Mayer Lutheran High School. Abby Vogel and Nicole Ngeno scored the goals for the Jaguars in the win.
The Jaguars earned its first win of the season when it defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake 3-0 on the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 3 at GSL High School.
Glencoe ended Jordan's season last year with a 4-3 win against the Jaguars in the playoffs.
Hubmen
The Jordan boys soccer team is still looking for the first win of the season.
The Hubmen dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 5-0 loss to Mayer Lutheran last Thursday and a 3-0 loss to Fairmont on Saturday.
In the loss to Fairmont at Ames Field, the Cardinals went up 1-0 on a penalty kick in the 14th minute.
The score stayed at 1-0 for the rest of the half but in the second half, Fairmont scored to more times to win 3-0.
Jordan goalie Joe Hulet made 15 saves for the Hubmen in the loss.