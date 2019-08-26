Can a young Jordan girls soccer team duplicate last year's success?
That's the question surrounding this year's Jaguars team as it gets set to embark on its 2019 season.
Jordan won more games than it lost last year as it went 9-6-1. Those nine wins are the most wins in a season in program history.
To duplicate that success, Jordan will have to do it without a senior on the roster.
Head coach Dennis Yunke and the Jaguars graduated 13 seniors from last year's team and will replace them with 13 players moving up from the junior varsity team.
Even with 13 new faces and no seniors on the team, Yunke thinks this team can duplicate or improve on last year's record.
"We won nine games last year, we'll shoot for 10 this year," he said.
Even with 13 gone because of graduation, the Jaguars return talented and experienced players in goalie Sloan Shimek, defender Jenna Kluxdal and midfielder Anny Vogel.
Vogel, a sophomore, had a lot of playing time as a freshman and is poised to take another step up this season.
"Abby is due to break out," Yunke said.
Jordan will begin the season on Friday as it takes on the Hutchinson Tigers in Hutchinson at 2 p.m. Their first home game is Tuesday against Big Lake at 6 p.m.