Senior Jenna Kluxdal went over 1,000 career points for Jordan in the team's 59-50 win versus St. Peter Jan. 12.

The Jordan girls basketball team has been knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten.

The No. 3-ranked Jaguars suffered back-to-back road losses, falling 64-62 at Delano in overtime Jan. 20 and 67-57 at Worthington the next day.

