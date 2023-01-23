The Jordan girls basketball team has been knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten.
The No. 3-ranked Jaguars suffered back-to-back road losses, falling 64-62 at Delano in overtime Jan. 20 and 67-57 at Worthington the next day.
Jordan went into the two contests off a pair of wins — 58-27 at Belle Plaine Jan. 16 and 59-50 versus St. Peter Jan. 12. Jenna Kluxdal scored a game-high 26 points against St. Peter.
The senior forward needed just four points in the contest to go over 1,000 points for her career, the 12th player in the program to reach that milestone. And she went into the St. Peter game scoring a career-high 46 points in the Jaguars' 69-56 victory versus Mound Westonka Jan. 9.
The 46 points were two points off the school record for a game.
"Our team recognized the mismatch and we were able to get the ball inside (to Jenna)," first-year Jordan coach Kyle Johnson said the Kluxdal's 46-point effort.
Kluxdal and sophomore Savi Borowicz led the Jaguars in scoring at 20.5 and 16.0 points per game, respectively.
Despite the back-to-back defeats, Jordan is still in good position to get the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAA. A home win over Marshall Feb. 14 might just clinch it for the Jaguars.
Jordan (12-2 overall) ends the regular season Feb. 23 at Southwest Christian. Section 2AAA brackets come out Feb. 25.
Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 28. The semifinals are March 4 with the title game March 9. The final two rounds are at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Six of the eight teams in the section have a winning record, including New Ulm (11-4), Marshall (9-5), St. Peter (8-5), Mankato East (8-5) and New Prague (7-6). Mankato West (4-11) and Worthington (3-11) are also in the field.
In beating St. Peter, Borowicz finished with 20 points, while senior Grace Dahmen scored six and ninth grader Morgan Staloch had three.
Against Belle Plaine, Kluxdal and Borowicz led the way with 17 points apiece. Junior Maddie Olinger scored six points, while Dahmen scored five. Jordan led 31-12 at the break.
In the loss to Delano, Borowicz led the Jaguars with 22 points. Staloch and Kluxdal were also in double figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Dahmen added seven points, while Olinger scored six.
Ten of Jordan's 12 wins this winter have been by double digits. The team is 4-1 against section teams with its other three victories over New Ulm, Mankato West and New Prague.
This year's Class 3A state tournament is set for March 15-18 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. Totino-Grace is the defending champion.
Jordan has made the state field three times in program history, 2007, 2008 and 2009. The Jaguars were the state runner in 2008.
Jordan was moved up to Class 3A last year. The Jaguars had been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
