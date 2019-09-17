In a very busy week, the Jordan girls tennis team lost three very close matches.
The Jaguars went 1-4 in their last five matches, as they lost two of those matches by one and another by two.
On Monday, Jordan lost to fellow section opponent the Shakopee Sabers 2-5 at the Jordan Middle School tennis court.
That match could have gone either way as the Sabers earned one point in a tight three-set match and also earned two close straight victories.
Jordan two points came at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Ella Bounds earned the point at No. 3 singles with a 6-1, 6-4 win against Maddy Bergien.
Morgan Busse and Maddie Jerabek won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles for the Jaguars.
At No. 2 doubles, Jordan fell in three sets as Ari Kraus and Lydia Cook fell 4-6, 6-2, 2-6.
Prior to the match with the Sabers, Jordan participated in a quadrangular at Litchfield on Saturday and lost all three matches.
The Jagaurs lost to Foley and Minnewaska Area 3-4 and to Litchfield 1-6.
In both the Foley and Minnewaska matches, the fourth and deciding point came down to a very tight third set.
Against Minnewaska, Jordan got two quick points from Bounds at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-3) and Jerabek/Busse at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-2) while Minnewaska earned three points in straight sets at No. 2 and 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.
The No. 1 singles and No. 3 doubles matches both went into a third set with Jordan's No. 3 doubles team of Lydia Cook and Emily Luskey earning a 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7 victory.
At No. 1 singles. Jordan's Emily Henderson and Danielle Thorfinnson battled back and forth until Thorfinnson outlasted Henderson 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.
Against Foley, the two teams split the four singles matches with Bounds (7-5, 6-4) and Mikayla Hanson (7-6, 6-3) earning the points for Jordan.
In doubles, Jerabek and Busse won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 for the third point for the Jaguars.
The match came down to the No. 2 doubles match between Jordan's Ari Kraus and Michelle Pekarna and Foley's Olivia Falk and Savannah Gapinski.
Falk and Gapinski survived Kraus/Pekarna 5-7, 6-4, 11-9 to clinch the win for Foley.
Jordan also lost to Litchfield 1-6 with Jerabek and Emily Randolph earning the win for the Jaguars at No. 2 doubles 7-5, 6-2.
Last Thursday, Jordan defeated Tri-City United 7-0 in Minnesota River Conference action.
The Jaguars won all seven matches in straight sets.