The Jordan girls tennis team lost a very tight match with Hutchinson.
The Jaguars fell 3-4 to the Tigers last Thursday in Hutchinson. The match was the first match played on the new tennis courts at Hutchinson High School.
The match was tight throughout and it came down two three-set matches at No. 1 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Jordan jumped out to a 3-1 lead on the Tigers as they won matches at No. 2 singles and No. 1 and 3 doubles.
Emily Randolph earned the point at No. 2 singles with a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Maddie Jerabek and Morgan Busse earned the win at No. 1 doubles with a 7-5, 7-5 win. At No. 3 doubles, Lydia Cook and Michelle Pekarna teamed up for a 6-3, 6-2 win.
Hutchinson won in straight sets at No. 3 and 4 singles to put the score at 3-2 in Jordan's favor with two matches still left to be decided.
Jordan's No. 2 doubles team of Air Kraus and Kyley Bolster won a tight first set 7-6 (7-4) but couldn't hold onto that momentum as they dropped the next two sets 1-6, 0-6 to tie the match at 3-3.
That left the deciding point at No. 1 singles which was as close as can get.
Jordan's Emily Henderson fell behind after losing the first set in a tiebreaker but bounced back in the second set to force the third and deciding set.
The third set was as close as the first two sets but Hutchinson's Haley Knorr won the third set to win match against Henderson 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 6-4 and clinch the fourth and decisive point for Hutchinson.