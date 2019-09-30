In its first season as a Class 2A team, the Jordan girls tennis team has earned the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.
The Jaguars finished the season with a perfect 7-0 Minnesota River Conference record and an overall season record of 14-6.
That season long performance earned Jordan the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A, Section 2 south subsection and a home playoff match.
Jordan will face the No. 7 in the south subsection in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday at the Jordan Middle School tennis courts.
If they should get by Marshall they will host the subsection semifinals against the winner of the Mankato West/New Prague match.
After that the section tournament moves to the campus of Gustavus Adolphus for the semifinals and finals on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The two teams from the south subsection will take on the two teams from the north subsection in the semifinals with the winners of those matches facing off in the finals.
Hutchinson is the No. 1 seed in the south subsection and Minnetonka is the No. 1 seed in the north subsection.
Champions
The Jordan girls tennis team will leave the Minnesota River Conference as the four-time defending conference champion. (Jordan is leaving the MRC after this year and moving to the Wright County Conference in all sports.)
They clinched the MRC championship with a 7-0 victory against United South Central last Thursday afternoon.
Jordan won all seven matches in straight sets to clinch the conference crown.
In singles play, Emily Henderson (6-0, 6-0), Emily Randolph (6-1, 6-3), Ella Bounds (6-3, 6-0) and Mikayla Hanson (6-1, 6-3) all won for Jordan.
In doubles, Morgan Busse/Maddie Jerabek (6-2, 6-1), Ari Kraus/Kyley Bolster (6-4, 6-1) and Lydia Cook/Michelle Pekarna (6-2, 6-4) all won.
Last Tuesday, Jordan defeated Belle Plaine 6-1 at the Jordan Middle School tennis courts.
Earning the win for the Jordan was Henderson (6-0, 6-2), Randolph (6-0, 6-0), Bounds (6-0, 6-0), Hanson (6-0, 6-0), Jerabek/Busse (6-4, 6-1), and Emily Luskey/Cook (6-4, 6-4).
Jordan wrapped up the regular season by beating Eagan 6-1 on at Saturday at home.