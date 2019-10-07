The Jordan girls tennis have reached the section semifinals.
Jordan defeated Mankato West on Friday afternoon at the Jordan Middle School tennis courts to advance to the Class 2A, Section 2 semifinals in its first season as a Class 2A tennis program.
The Jaguars will play the No. 1 seeded Minnetonka Skippers in the semifinals on Tuesday morning on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.
The winner of that semifinal match will advance to the section finals on Tuesday afternoon and will play the winner of the semifinal match between Orono and Hutchinson.
In the win against West, Jordan won five three-set matches to earn the victory.
The only loss for the Jaguars came at No. 1 singles.
Jordan's No. 4 singles player Mikayla Hanson earned the only straight set victory with a 6-3, 6-2.
The other five wins for Jordan went three sets and the Jaguars won all five matches. Jordan dropped the first set in four of those five matches but battled back to earn the wins. They also won two, third set tiebreakers
Emily Randolph, earned a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win against Anna Egeland at No. 2 singles while Ella Bounds, defeated Payton Douglas 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Morgan Busse and Maddie Jerabek, won 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 against Kelsey Goetll and Elli Kim at No. 1 while Kyley Bolster and Ari Kraus, defeated Lillian Schmidt - Safron Blais 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) at No. 2 and Lydia Cook and Michelle Pekarna defeated Mckenna Schreiber and Julia Ulman 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (5).