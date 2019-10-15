The Jordan girls tennis team sent a singles player and a doubles team to the final four of the section tournament.
Jordan senior Emily Henderson and the doubles team of Morgan Busse and Megan Jerabek qualified for the semifinals by going 3-0 in the Class 2A, Section 2 south subsection tournament on Friday, Oct. 11 at the Swanson Tennis Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.
"It was a successful day at Swanson tennis center on Friday," head coach Jilly Bailey said. "All of our players experienced success by winning their opening round match. I was pleased with the focus, consistency, and execution of big points from our players."
Jordan is the only school to from the south subsection to qualify a singles and doubles team for the final four. Minnetonka also did it out of the north subsection.
The sections semifinals was played on Tuesday morning at Gustavus.
Henderson, who qualified for the Class A singles state tournament last season, went into the south subsection as the No. 3 seed but beat the No. 2 seed to keep her season alive.
Henderson started the subsection tournament with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins in the first two rounds against Mankato West senior Madison Plemmens-Schunk and New Prague senior Kianna Howard.
To advance to Tuesday's semifinals, Henderson defeated Mankato East's Kezie Kim 6-2, 6-1.
"Emily only gave up a total of three games en route to the section semifinal," Bailey said. "Her footwork and placement was on."
As for the doubles team of Busse/Jerabek, they opened the subsection tournament with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Marshall's Alexis Moat and Kaitlyn Matzner.
They followed that up with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory against Hutchinson's Ellie Campbell and Maggie Eckhart.
To advance to the section semifinals, Busse/Jerabek defeated Mankato West's Kelsey Goettl and Anna Egeland 6-2, 6-0.
"Strong serving percentage and aggressive net play was the key to their successful day," Bailey said.
The Jaguars Mikayla Hanson was eliminated from the subsection tournament with a 1-6, 0-6 loss to Mankato West sophomore Lauryn Douglas. She opened the tournament with a 6-2, 6-3 win against New Prague's Libby Hummel.
In doubles, Ella Bounds and Emily Randolph paired up and went 1-1 in the tournament. They defeated New Ulm's Bethany Janssen and Lauren Mages 6-0, 6-0 before losing to Hutchinson's Haley Knorr and Britta Johnson 3-6, 4-6.