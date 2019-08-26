The start of the 2019 season has been a good one for the Jordan girls tennis team.
The team started its season with a 4-1 record in dual meets and a third place finish at the New Prague tournament.
The Jaguars season started with a quadrangular meet at Delano, where Jordan went 2-1.
Jordan defeated Minneapolis South and Bloomington Jefferson but lost to Delano.
The Jaguars dropped only six games as they defeated South 7-0. Winning for the Jags was Emily Henderson, Emily Randolph, Ella Bounds, and Kyley Bolster in singles and Maddie Jerabek/Morgan Busse, Ari Kraus/ Lydia Cook and Michelle Pekarna/Makayla Haugen in doubles.
In the win against Jefferson, Jordan got wins from Randolph (6-2, 6-3) at No. 2 singles, Bounds (7-5, 6-4) at No. 3 singles and Haugen (6-1, 6-2) as well as wins in doubles from Busse/Jerabek (6-4, 6-2) and Cook/Pekerna (7-5, 6-4).
They lost to Delano 3-4 with wins coming from Bounds, Jerabek/Busse and Kraus/Bolster.
Jordan returned to the court on Friday, Aug. 23 and won two matches against Waseca and Mankato East at Waseca High School.
They defeated Waseca 5-2 with Henderson (6-3, 6-3), Randolph (6-1, 6-3), Bounds (6-1, 6-1) and Hanson (6-1, 6-3) sweeping the singles matches. Busse and Jerabek won the only match for Jordan in doubles 6-1, 6-0.
Against Mankato East, Jordan won 6-1 with Randolph, Bounds and Hanson winning in singles and the Jaguars sweeping the doubles matches.
On Saturday, Jordan competed in the New Prague tournament against Hopkins, Apple Valley, Lakeville South, United South Central, Roseau, Glencoe, and New Prague.
The Jaguars finished third in the team tournament.