Jordan No. 2 singles player Emily Randolph returns a shot.

 Photo by Todd Abeln

The Jordan girls tennis team stayed perfect in conference play.

Jordan defeated Southwest Christian 7-0 on Monday to improve to 5-0 in the Minnesota River Conference and move on step closer to winning the conference title.

The Jaguars have two more conference matches left in the season. Le Sueur-Henderson sits in second place with a 5-1 record.

Against the Stars at the Jordan Middle School tennis courts, the Jaguars won all seven matches in straight sets.

Jordan's No. 1 and No. 2 singles players Emily Henderson and Emily Randolph won easily as Henderson won 6-1, 6-0 and Randolph won 6-0, 6-0. Ella Bounds won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.

Mikayla Hanson survived a first set tiebreak at No. 4 singles and went on to win the match 7-6, 6-4.

In doubles, Jordan's No. 1 team of Maddie Jerabek and Morgan Busse won 6-1, 6-2. The No. 2 team of Ari Kraus and Kyley Bolster won 6-2, 6-0 while the No. 3 team of Lydia Cook and Michelle Pekarna won 6-3, 6-1.

Prior to winning that match, Jordan went 2-1 in its previous three matches. They defeated Sibley East and Maple River and lost to Lakeville South.

They defeated Maple River last Thursday 6-1.

Jordan swept the singles matches with Henderson (7-5, 6-0), Randolph (6-0, 6-0), Bounds (6-0, 6-0) and Hanson (6-0, 6-0) getting wins. In doubles, Kraus/Cook (7-6, 6-4), and Emily Luskey/Bolster (6-0, 6-0) won.

Against Sibley East, Emily Henderson (6-1, 6-1), Randolph (6-2, 6-0) Bounds (6-0, 6-1), and Hanson (6-0, 6-0) won in singles while Busse/Jerabek (6-0, 6-0), Kraus/Cook (4-6, 6-2, 6-2), Pekarna/Luskey (6-2, 6-4) won in doubles.

The Jaguars lost to Lakeville South 0-7 last Friday. Henderson lost a hard fought match at No. 1 singles 4-6, 7-5, 10-12 and Busse/Jerabek lost at No. 1 doubles 3-6, 6-2, 7-10.

Correction

Due to wrong information provided to the Jordan Independent, we reported a wrong score last week.

We reported that Jordan lost 3-4 to No. 9 ranked Minnewaska last week, when in fact they won that match 4-3.

Getting wins in that match was Randolph at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-1), Bounds at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-3) and Jerabek/Busse at No. 1 doubles (6-2, 6-2) and No. 3 doubles team of Cook/Luskey earning a 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7 victory.

