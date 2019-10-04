The Jordan girls tennis team earned its first playoff victory as a Class 2A school.
The No. 2 seeded Jaguars defeated Marshall 7-0 on Thursday at the Jordan Middle School tennis courts on a day that was less than ideal to play tennis.
The cold and windy weather didn't bother the Jags in its first ever match as a Class 2A program.
Jordan will right back in action this afternoon for the semifinals of the Class 2A, Section 2 south subsection playoffs as they host Mankato West at 4 p.m. West defeated New Prague 5-2 in its match on Thursday.
If the Jaguars win that match they advance to the section semifinals on Tuesday at Gustavus Adolphus College.
In the win against Marshall, Jordan won all seven matches in straight sets.
Winning for the Jaguars at singles was Emily Henderson at No. 1 6-0, 6-1; Emily Randolph, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, Ella Bounds 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3, and Mikayla Hanson, 6-0, 6-3.
In doubles, Morgan Busse and Maddie Jerabek won 6-0, 6-2; Ari Kraus and Kyley Bolster won 6-3, 6-3 and Lydia Cook and Michelle Pekarna won 6-4, 6-3,