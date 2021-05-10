The Jordan boys and girls golf teams are starting over in a sense this spring on the links.
Last season was supposed to be Aaron Holm's first as the boys head coach. But the Hubmen never got to play as the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic ended the seasons for all spring sports across the entire state.
The Jordan girls team had four seniors back from its 2019 squad that finished fourth in the Class 2A state tournament, the program's best-ever finish in their five state appearances.
But the Jaguars never got the chance to defend their Section 2AA crown and get back to state.
"With missing last year, we started the year with no players having varsity experience," Jordan girls coach Ozzie Sand said. "We are currently being lead by sophomores Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman. They have had a great start to the season as they are currently both ranked in the top five in the conference individually and finished in the top 10 at the New Prague (Invitational)."
Woytassek was fifth and Eckman was 10th.
Seniors Ellie Helgerson and Avery Lynch and sophomore Avery Gregor are also part of the girls varsity.
"We are currently averaging around 400 (for a team score), but we continue to improve on that number each week," Sand said. "Having all new players, we set our goal early in the season to be playing our best golf when sections start. With the lack of experience, we know the season will be up and down, but we set this goal to try to make it to day two of sections as a team.
"Making it to day two gives you a chance at competing for the team title," Sand continued. "Individually, we have a goal to advance two of our golfers to the state tournament."
On the boys side, Holm has five seniors on the varsity and three have some tourney experience, Gram Pelowski, Ian Hennen and Joe Hulet. junior Sam Kalow and seventh-grader Lexyn Grof are also getting varsity time.
Hennen was All-Minnesota River Conference as a sophomore. Both Jordan teams won MRC titles in 2019, but now both programs are in the Wright County East Conference.
"I'm just hoping that we get through this season without having to quarantine and that the seniors get to have their final season without interruption," Holm said. "I hope to learn a lot about our new conference courses and hopefully send a couple players to state individually.
"We've had three players who we have had to count on for scores this year who had no prior varsity experience," Holm added. "So its been a learning curve and finding ways to eliminate the big mistakes and them knowing that they can never give up."
The first round of the Section 2AA tournament for both the Jordan teams will be June 1 at New Prague Golf Club. The final round is set for June 8 at the same venue.
The Class 2A state tournament is Jordan's backyard at The Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan June 15-16.