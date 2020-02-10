Jordan High School graduate Josie Aslakson has been selected to Team USA for the upcoming 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Aslakson, 24 years old, was selected after a three-day camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The team ranges in age from 18 to 37 and includes Paralympic medalists Megan Blunk, Abigail Dunkin, Rose Hollermann, Darlene Hunter, Becca Murray and Natalie Schneider. Joining them are rookies Josie Aslakson, Kaitlyn Eaton, Ali Ibanez, Bailey Moody, Courtney Ryan and Lindsey Zurbrugg. All 12 were on the team that won the silver medal at the Parapan American Games Lima 2019.
Team USA has earned gold at three of the last four Paralympic Games, and will head to Tokyo this summer eager to defend its title from the Rio 2016 Games.
Aslakson was asked what it would mean to represent Team USA at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020: "It’s more than surreal. The Paralympics are something that you only dream about and it’s happening, which is nuts."